Preston North End fixtures against Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Burnley moved for Sky Sports coverage
Preston North End’s away match at Blackburn Rovers has been brought forward to a Friday night - while kick-off times have changed against Burnley and Norwich City.
The Lilywhites, instead of starting February with a trip to Ewood Park, will now finish January with an evening kick-off in East Lancashire. Preston were due to play there at 15:00 on Saturday, 1 February. The second Lancashire derby of the campaign is now on Friday, 31 January - kick-off at 20:00.
Sky Sports covered the reverse fixture back in September, which was a 12:30 encounter on a Sunday. The contest finished 0-0, with Sam Greenwood and Owen Beck both sent off. Milutin Osmajic later received a retrospective eight-game ban, for biting Rovers loan man Beck.
It’s a derby match which has been shown plenty of times on TV over the last few seasons. North End’s late win at Ewood Park, last season, was broadcast on Sky Sports - as was their memorable 4-1 victory, in the snow, back in December 2022.
Meanwhile, Burnley at home is now going to get under way at 12:30, on Saturday, 15 February. Four days earlier, on Tuesday, 11 February, kick-off against Norwich City has been pushed back to 20:00 - having originally been 19:45. The EFL and Sky Sports have now confirmed all TV picks up to the weekend of March 1/2, 2025. A full list of broadcast selections can be found here.
