Ryan Kent | SNS Group

The winger is a free agent after leaving Fenerbahce

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are reportedly keen on signing free agent winger Ryan Kent.

The 28-year-old recently saw his contract at Turkish giants Fenerbahce terminated by mutual agreement - making him a free agent. Kent had signed a four-year contract with the club, but left after making 19 appearances and scoring one goal. He will have to wait until January to secure his next move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, according to journalist Alan Nixon, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen on a reunion with the player - whom he signed all the way back in 2016, for Barnsley. Kent had a loan spell at Oakwell, from Liverpool, and contributed to six goals in 47 outings.

During Heckingbottom’s tenure at Sheffield United, there were reports of the Blades wanting to sign Kent. The winger came through the academy at Anfield and also had loan spells at Coventry City, Freiburg, Bristol City and Rangers - before a permanent move to Ibrox materialised in 2019.

Kent won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and reached the 2022 UEFA Europa League final during his time at Rangers. Heckingbottom’s one and only signing as PNE boss, having been appointed in mid-August, is Josh Bowler - on loan from Nottingham Forest.

But, the former Blackpool man’s game time has been limited so far this season. Heckingbottom has been utilising the likes of Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Brad Potts and Robbie Brady in wide areas - with the wing-back role preferred to out-and-out wingers. But, there was a recent suggestion he’d like to change that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After drawing with Sunderland, PNE’s boss told the Lancashire Post: “It’s difficult. Looking at that, they’ve got their style of play and formation and they are bringing on wingers for wingers. We are playing that shape and we’ve not got the like-for-like replacements. That’s no disrespect to the boys on the bench... the shape was working and we were on top, but we didn’t have the front three if you like to come on and replace. Hopefully, we will have soon enough.”