PNE have made the former Sheffield Wednesday and Reading defender their first January signing

Preston North End have paid a fee in excess of £1.5million to sign defender Lewis Gibson.

That is according to a report from Plymouth Live, following the 24-year-old’s permanent move to Deepdale on Friday. PNE met a ‘pre-existing clause’ in Gibson’s contract at Home Park and it’s understood that his release clause reduced significantly following the turn of the year.

He has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at PNE and could make his debut in next weekend’s FA Cup clash at home to Charlton Athletic. Gibson’s deal at Argyle was undisclosed and therefore it remains unknown whether he was under contract until 2025 or 2026.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom had been keen to add to his defence this month though and a seven-figure fee represents the first investment in North End’s heart of defence for quite some time. The news also follows Jordan Storey’s three-year contract extension.

Gibson has told in-house media that he first spoke with Heckingbottom a couple of weeks ago and his mind was swiftly made up. The centre-back also says he spoke to a few North End players - three or four of whom he knows. Hull City and Stoke City were also linked with a move for the defender.

PNE’s new number 19 said: “I think for a while now there's been a little bit of interest with me and Preston North End. I think the manager, after speaking to him, that kind of certified where I want to play my football.

“It's an amazing league; it's a tough league as well. I've had ups and downs with Plymouth, an amazing club, but I really enjoyed the challenge. I think that I can improve as a player. I think I can go higher and this is why the step I've taken is Preston.

“I love to defend. I enjoy playing with the ball, playing long passes, diagonals, breaking lines, so that's my game. I'm here to play games. I'm here to challenge others in that spot at the moment. Obviously, clearly the team is doing really well, especially defensively.

“I think I can come here and improve the squad. I can implement my playing style and how I see myself in the club playing. The goal is to push the team and this club higher in the league and to see where we go.”