Preston North End striker exit confirmed as club announce option-to-buy ex-Liverpool man

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 18:09 GMT
Loan exit for the PNE front man

Preston North End striker Layton Stewart has completed his loan move to FC Thun.

The 22-year-old has joined the Swiss Challenge League - the second tier in Switzerland - leaders until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. Thun have also confirmed that once the loan concludes they will have the option to sign Stewart permanently on a three-year contract.

Stewart has made 16 appearances for PNE since signing in the summer of 2023 from Liverpool. But, all of those came in the previous campaign under old boss Ryan Lowe. He has 18 months left to run on his North End contract.

He now makes the move overseas and joins a team aiming to gain promotion this season. Thun sit top of the Challenge League after the first half of the campaign, with 18 games left to play. The club’s sporting director, Dominik Albrecht, is pleased to have secured Stewart’s signature.

He said: “Layton Stewart is intelligent, technically adept and a strong finisher. His skills fit perfectly into our playing philosophy and he has great potential for development.”

