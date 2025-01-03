Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City and Stoke City were reportedly interested in the defender

Preston North End are set to secure the signing of Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson.

Transfer speculation around the 24-year-old did the rounds earlier this week and reports emerged on Friday that the Lilywhites had made their move. It’s said that the versatile defender has travelled up to Lancashire on Friday and that PNE have pipped Hull City to the permanent signing.

Fellow Championship side Stoke City have also recently been credited with interest in the player. Manager Paul Heckingbottom made it clear - after the New Year’s Day defeat to West Brom - that he would look to strengthen his defence this month.

Gibson is left footed and has racked up 63 appearances for Argyle since joining them in the summer of 2023. He previously had loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Fleetwood Town - the latter of whom recruited him while current PNE chief scout, James Wallace, worked there.

The defender came through the Everton youth ranks with North End loan man Josh Bowler and played at Home Park with fellow Lilywhites loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden. His contract at Plymouth was undisclosed but said to be either be two-years with option or three-years.

Gibson’s performances for Plymouth were given a glowing report by the local media back in late-September, with Argyle reporter Chris Errington writing: ‘Regardless of when his current deal runs until, what is clear is he has become one of their best players and at the still relatively young age of 24 he is also a very valuable asset.

‘He is a left-footed, English central defender who has proven in 48 Championship appearances for the Pilgrims that he is more than good enough for this level, and potentially could be back at a Premier League club in the future.

‘Therefore, in my opinion, Argyle should be looking to the business side of football and getting him on an extended contract so that should anyone come in for Gibson in the future they would have to pay a substantial fee, while rewarding him now for his consistently good performances for them.’