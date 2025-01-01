Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender was set to be out of contract in the summer of 2025

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey has signed a new contract until the summer of 2028.

It’s a three-year extension for the centre-back - who was set to see his deal expire at the end of the current season. Storey signed from Exeter City back in 2018 and has gone on to make 215 appearances for PNE - with a brief loan spell spent at Sheffield Wednesday in the 2021/22 campaign.

The 27-year-old has been a regular in the team this year under boss Paul Heckingbottom. He has started and finished all 24 Championship matches and scored one goal - taking his overall tally for the football club to five.

Back in September, Storey told the Lancashire Post he was keen to extend his stay at Deepdale and try to achieve something during time. The LEP revealed talks were under way with the centre-half in October and a deal has now been sorted.

On his new deal, he said to in-house media: “I’m delighted. I’ve been in talks for a little while now so it’s nice to finally get it sorted. I’ve been really impressed with Hecky and Stuart coming in. I think I’m playing some of my best football under them.

“There’s a real belief, especially with me personally, that we can achieve something special with them here. So with an extra few more months, an extra season, I really do think that we can keep getting better as a group and definitely be challenging at the top end of the table.

“I can't believe I'm in my seventh season. I think there have been some real tough times here for me personally, on and off the pitch, and I seem to have overcome them so it's onwards and upwards. I feel like I'm sort of coming into my prime years now, so hopefully it can be a successful three years here.”

Meanwhile Heckingbottom said: “Jordan’s been brilliant for us since we came in so I’m delighted for us and for him that he’s extended his stay here.

“He’s a defender I really liked before I joined the club and I think the fans will have seen over the years how important he can be in our backline. Jordan’s a good lad as well so I’m looking forward to working with him more and seeing him continue to develop.”