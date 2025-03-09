Plenty of business anticipated at PNE in the summer transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants discussions with the club’s hierarchy ahead of making final contract calls.

The Lilywhites tied down defensive trio Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes and Jordan Storey mid way through the season - all three were set to be free agents in the summer. But, a handful of senior players remain in the final few months of their deals.

In that boat are goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, wide man Robbie Brady, midfielders Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes as well as front man Emil Riis. Heckingbottom has discussed all of those player’s situations in recent weeks apart from Holmes - who is reportedly set to sign for Houston Dynamo.

Since Preston agreed fresh terms with the defenders, the stance of North End’s manager has been consistent. He feels PNE need to go to the very end with their decision making given that some of his budget for the summer is tied up in those players.

After the recent goalless draw at home to Swansea City, Heckingbottom stated that yes/no answers would be given to players over the next few weeks. With that in mind he will now seek absolute clarity from owner Hemmings and CEO Ridsdale.

“No, there's been one or two discussions with players who have taken the deals,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if any more offers have been made. “The rest, we'll wait and see what happens. That's not a no; it's not a yes. We have to wait and see and make sure.

“Like I said, we could say yes... love the lads to bits, they're brilliant. We’ve (then) got the same squad, the same group and we'll get the same outcomes. So, I need to be looking at ways to give us those different weapons, if you like, different options. And as it stands right now, the money is tied up in those players.

“If we can get together myself, Craig (Hemmings), Peter (Ridsdale) and get a real good understanding of what we've got, what we've got to play with, then it's really good. And it makes it easier... ‘Right, we want to keep these players and add to it with these’.

“As it stands, I'm not sure how much we've got to add, if that makes sense. That's the money as it stands and it's tied up in the players. That (knowing who stays and goes) will depend on whether we've got the money to do other things.”

