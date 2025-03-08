The PNE man recently suffered a broken leg in the win at Norwich City

Preston North End midfielder Duane Holmes is reportedly in advanced talks to join Houston Dynamo.

Football Insider transfer correspondent, Pete O’Rourke, reported the news on Friday evening. It’s believed there has been interest in the 30-year-old from America and that a move to the Western Conference club could well get sorted.

Holmes’ contract at Deepdale expires in the summer and while discussions have taken place, no offer has been made to the number 25 yet. The MLS primary transfer window is open until April 23 and a contract is understood to be on the table for him over there - with the season having started in late February.

The former Derby County man was born in the United States and made his debut for the national team in 2019 - injury saw him miss the Gold Cup that year but he has earned two caps in total. Since joining PNE in the summer of 2023, Holmes has scored six goals and assisted eight in 72 appearances.

His current campaign was all but ended last month, though, when Norwich City defender Shane Duffy broke Holmes’ leg at Carrow Road. While a blow to North End and the player, manager Paul Heckingbottom was keen to offer a dose of positivity around the injury.

“Duane, touch wood, broken legs always sound shocking but in terms of a break, it's probably as straightforward as we could have hoped for so yeah, I'd expect Duane back,” said the PNE boss in last week’s press conference.

