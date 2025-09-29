PNE are in action at Hull City on Tuesday evening

Preston North End defender Pol Valentin is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Spaniard has made a strong start to the campaign since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. However, he was forced off during the first half of last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Bristol City.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom was reluctant to comment on the extent of the issue post-match but, in Monday’s pre-match press conference, did confirm Valentin would be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Heckingbottom said: “He's out, Pol. So, we'll get him back as quickly as possible. He did the right thing. He felt his hamstring. He pulled up and when assessed, we got him off the pitch. He's back when he's back... does the rehab and you can progress. But until I see him fit and training, with those injuries you've got to display and show that you are 100% per cent before you're going to be considered for a game.”

It was only last Thursday that the PNE boss had been speaking about the entire squad needing to all be ready for their opportunity to come along. Odel Offiah was thrust into the action first half last Saturday.

“That's it,” said Heckingbottom. “It's the time of year now that it happens. You get injuries, you get suspensions, you get loss of form. If everyone's back fit, it allows us to pick different teams when you're playing your Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday... different benches. So hopefully, we welcome those boys back as quick as possible.”

One player Heckingbottom has said will be back involved is AFC Bournemouth loan man Daniel Jebbison. The Canadian was a surprise omission from the match day squad against Bristol City, due to illness.

“We thought it was a little bit of tonsillitis, but when he woke up Saturday he was running a fever and feeling really unwell,” said Heckingbottom. “So, we got the doctor to check him and whether it was a bit of flu-like symptoms.

“He had antibiotics from the days before, but it may just be the virus has run its course; we'll not know. He would’ve been on the pitch at the weekend if we'd have had him. I’ve been pleased, he’s been settling in. Another one who's had a bit of a stop-start because of that foot injury.

“So, yeah, he's shown moments but that's fine. If his moments are good enough to help us win games, that's fine. Then, we'll be patient enough with him - training regularly, more and more minutes. We'll gradually raise and raise his standards but ultimately, it's about what he can do to improve us, and what he can do to help us win.”

The North End boss had no news to report on Milutin Osmajic, whose FA hearing took place last week. The Montenegro international is doing ‘fine’ according to the Preston boss, who stuck with him in last weekend’s starting XI despite missing a couple of training days in the week.

“No, nothing yet,” said Heckingbottom. “We've been hanging about waiting for it for a long time now, so we've just got to wait even longer. Obviously, he's had a broken few weeks with not training, then we used him, then he missed the start of last week because of hearing. So, it is good for him to be around us every day now and we'll, hopefully, get some news soon.”

It’s the first three league game week of the season for North End. With plenty put into the Bristol City game and Charlton Athletic heading up to Deepdale this Saturday, rotation is certainly in the manager’s mind.

“Certainly, when you play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, it's a big thing,” said Heckingbottom. “I think you could see again, when we started dipping, we brought good energy on and we lifted our performance again.

“I just felt even though they had those two moments towards the end, particularly Dan’s Save, I just felt we were the ones who showed the most energy in the last 10-15 minutes. It's a big thing.

“And when we've got that within the squad, we want to use it. Whether that's from the start, whether that's from the bench, we need to be delivering high-energy performances.”

