The Aston Villa man is on loan at Preston North End for the season

Lewis Dobbin’s loan at Preston North End has started positively and the Aston Villa man can see why it’s been a good home for temporary players.

The Lilywhites have struck gold over the years in that particular market; last season’s Player of the Year, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, also came from Villa. He was someone Dobbin spoke to prior to joining PNE towards the end of August. The attacker has only got a good feeling for the place ever since becoming signing number 11 of the summer.

“Yes, definitely,” Dobbin told the Lancashire Post. “Everyone I've spoken to... I've had a couple of my mates been here before, like Tom Cannon and Kaine. They've got nothing but praise to say about this club, so I knew it wouldn't be a problem when I was coming here. I was just really looking forward to it.

“I just asked them what it's like as a club, what the culture's like, what the building's like, everything really. I think it's really important to try and get as much information about a club before going there because it really helps you plan your future, and become comfortable as fast as possible.”

Dobbin was Preston’s penultimate recruit of a hectic summer transfer window which saw a dozen fresh faces sign. Harrison Armstrong followed him through the door from Dobbin’s old club, Everton. There are high hopes for what Armstrong will bring this campaign but the quality within North End’s squad had already caught Dobbin’s eye.

“Yeah, I think as a loan player, or a new player going into any team, you always look at the squad before you sign there,” said Dobbin. “You want to know if those players are going to suit the way you play and if you're going to be able to gel with them. I definitely look at this team thinking the football they play is really good, and I think you've definitely seen that in the games we've played so far.”

It’s Dobbin’s fourth loan spell of his career, having been at three big clubs previously in Derby, West Brom and Norwich. Last season saw him spent the first half with the Baggies, before making the switch to Carrow Road. Things didn’t quite go to plan at Albion but Norwich - albeit injury curtailed his year - was a big boost for Dobbin. He made a strong impression on the Canaries faithful and gained plenty of confidence from his stay there. Even with West Brom, the 22-year-old took the learning on board.

“Yes, I can't praise Norwich enough to be fair,” said Dobbin. “They were great with me. I loved every minute there. I was really gutted when I did pick up that injury but I felt like I was just getting into my stride and getting fully fit there. It was unlucky but, like I said, that club was amazing with me and I've got nothing but high praise for them.

“It's so common in football for loans not to go well; it's part of the game. It's how you react to it really. It's what you do in your next step and I think what I did at Norwich proved that I have the right mentality really. It's gone now... I just have to grow and learn from it and prove everyone wrong really.”

Dobbin has wasted no time in getting PNE supporters on the edge of their seats. He scored in style on debut against Wrexham, before firing in a fine solo goal against Middlesbrough. His speed, dribbling ability and general sharpness has undoubtedly added something to North End’s team. To feel free to express himself on the pitch, in this day and age, is a major plus.

“Yes, definitely,” said Dobbin. “I think the way we play really benefits me as a player. I think I have that freedom to go anywhere on the pitch and try and make things happen. I think that's what the gaffer says to me a lot. Obviously, if I do the stuff right out of possession, he doesn't really care what I do in possession because I've got the quality to make stuff happen.

“It gives you that confidence to go out there and just perform hopefully, and help the team. I think it’s more about patterns. You can do as much preparing as possible off the pitch before a game but when you're in a game, you kind of pick up different little things - where the space is going to be and how you can adapt to hurt teams. It's just trying to take in as much information as possible but also taking it game by game, and just adapting in the game as well.”

Dobbin’s father has followed him home and away so far and will have looked on, no doubt, with plenty of pride for both of his goals. They were two finishes of high quality but the number 17 has a certain favourite.

“I'd go Middlesbrough, definitely,” said Dobbin. “I think as soon as I get the ball and I face someone up, I just want to go for goal. That's what I want to do. I think that's what my game is. I don't really have any doubts when I do face players up. I just want to try and make things happen. Thankfully, that time it did happen.”

