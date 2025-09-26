The PNE midfielders have been on the bench in recent weeks

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom wants midfield duo Mads Frokjaer and Stefan Thordarson to bide their time.

The pair haven’t featured in the starting XI much so far this campaign, with captain Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann having been Heckingbottom’s go to duo - while Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine has shined in an attacking capacity.

Thordarson and Frokjaer made 56 combined starts in the Championship last season, and now face a fight to get themselves in the XI - a challenge made tougher following the loan signing of Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong.

“Yes, and remain patient but be ready,” said Heckingbottom. “Stef is training well. I spoke with him on Tuesday about it all. You never know when that next opportunity is going to come, for lots of different reasons.

“Results, loss of form for individuals, injuries, suspensions. When you've got this competition, from my point of view, you're potentially creating a bit of friction with players but it's necessary for performance.

“It's necessary because you've always got to compete to give your best. It's down to you, as a player and individual, to be professional so that you're ready. When you step in, you can get in the team and results dictate that you can stay in the team.

Neither Thordarson or Frokjaer lack confidence in their own ability - they have always backed themselves to help the team perform better if involved. Heckingbottom has spoken highly of both players on more than one occasion as well. While he knows there will be varying emotions to control, the added competition is absolutely welcomed.

“Yes, we've got lots,” said Heckingbottom. “I've got Liam wanting to play; Gibbo and Hughesy are playing well. I've got Odel wanting to play and Jordan's playing well. Andy wanting to play; wing-backs are playing well.

“Smudge could easily say he should be starting; I've changed shape slightly because Lewis has done well. Harrison, Steffy, Mads, Ali, Ben, that's what we want. That's how it should be; that's what we've worked hard to get. I'm careful and clear with the players.

“If there's ever a problem, or you're not needed, that's fine - we'll address that and sort that. But while you're here and performing and training, you've got to manage yourself through these tricky periods as a player because ultimately, you're going to get an opportunity and then you need to perform.”

