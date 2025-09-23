Hannibal Mejbri and Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The PNE striker was charged by the FA back in March

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic’s FA hearing will begin on Tuesday, 23 September.

The Montenegro international was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 back in March, after PNE’s goalless draw against Burnley at Deepdale. Osmajic ‘strongly refuted’ the racism allegations made against him by Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

Seven months on from the incident, an outcome is still being awaited. It is suggested that the hearing will last a couple of days. Over the summer, Osmajic gave his account of the incident on a podcast.

The number 28 returned to match action last weekend after a rib injury. He has scored three Championship goals this campaign and has two years left to run on his Preston contract. The Lilywhites signed him in 2023, from Cadiz, for a reported £2.1million.

PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale’s latest comments

Speaking to the Lancashire Post earlier this month, he said: “All I know is we've got the hearing towards the end of this month and then we'll, hopefully, find out quickly because the uncertainty is unhelpful. The timing is even more unhelpful given the window's closed. Ultimately, he's our player for another two years.

“Whatever the outcome is - hopefully positive, because we're obviously backing him 100 per cent - but if it were not to be positive, he's still our player and were there to be a sanction, he'd be back again.

“So, let's just hope it's a positive outcome because we believe it should be, but let's see. I know what happened. I was at the game. I've seen the evidence. I've heard what Milly said. We're backing him 100 per cent because we've seen what we've seen. Ultimately, it's not our decision.”

