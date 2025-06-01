Ethan Erhahon | Getty Images

The latest transfer news involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

The transfer window officially opened today and there’s plenty of excitement building at Deepdale.

PNE have already brought in two new faces in the close season, with Jordan Thompson joining on a free transfer, while Daniel Iversen returns following his Leicester City exit.

Paul Heckingbottom is expected to be busy in his first full summer window with the Lilywhites as he looks to improve on last term’s 20th-placed finish.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds with the market now ready for business.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

Swans swoop for Erhahon

Swansea City are in pole position to sign reported PNE target Ethan Erhahon this summer.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has reported the Swans are poised to complete the signing of the 24-year-old from Lincoln City, with the transfer window now underway.

The article suggests the south Wales outfit would, however, have to fork out a £1m fee for the midfielder, who has caught the attention of a number of Championship clubs.

The Lilywhites were also joined in the race by Derby, Blackburn, Millwall and Oxford United who have all been linked with Erhahon since the campaign’s conclusion as his stock grows at Sincil Bank.

After initially being tipped with a move in January, PNE were once again reportedly interested in the former St Mirren man, who has continued to impress.

During his two-and-a-half-year stay with the League One side, he has amassed 107 appearances for the Imps, who now face an uphill battle to keep their prized asset.

After Lincoln knocked back Swansea’s first bid, which was reportedly around £600,000, North End’s Championship rivals are expected to renew their interest in the former Scotland under-21 international and offer an improved bid.

Alan Sheehan’s men have already signed winger Zeidane Inoussa for a believed £5.1m fee and Bobby Wales from Kilmarnock.

Charlton miss out on defender

Charlton have reportedly missed out on signing Hertha Berlin midfielder Bradley Ibrahim.

Football League World have claimed newly-relegated Plymouth Argyle have pipped the Addicks to the signing of the 20-year-old, who is in-demand this summer.

Nathan Jones’ men were linked with the central midfielder along with the Pilgrims, Bolton and Peterborough following their promotion to the Championship.

Bradley Ibrahim. | Getty Images

However, Ibrahim is now reportedly in talks with a move to Home Park in the transfer window, following an impressive loan stint with Crawley last term.

Ibrahim featured 34 times for the Red Devils in League One and looks set to return to England this summer to join Argyle, who were a part of the relegation battle on the final day along with PNE.

Derby dual with Wrexham

Derby County are reportedly in battle with Wrexham to sign soon-to-be free agent Craig Dawson this summer.

Nixon has suggested the Rams are keen to swoop for the experienced centre-back, with John Eustace an admirer of the Wolves man.

The 35-year-old is set to depart Molineux at the end of his deal following the conclusion of the season and has also been tipped with a move to the Red Dragons following their promotion to the Championship.

Derby finished level on points with the Lilywhites last term and were also in the final-day relegation battle.

