A week to remember for the ex-PNE midfielder

Former Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson celebrated promotion to the Turkish Super Lig this week.

The 32-year-old joined Fatih Karagümrük back in September, after having his contract at Stoke City cancelled by mutual consent. Eight months after making the overseas move, Johnson has added a promotion to his CV. The club defeated Bandırmaspor 3-1 in the 1. Lig Play-Off final on Thursday.

Johnson played 89 minutes and it was 1-1 after normal time, but two strikes in extra-time saw third placed Karagümrük take themselves into the top flight. Also on board at the Turkish club, located in Istanbul, is fellow former Stoke City man Wesley. Ex-Burnley striker Andre Gray, an international team mate of Johnson’s, is also there.

Over the course of the season Johnson, who penned a two-year contract with the club in September, played 33 games, scored two goals and assisted three. He made 31 starts in the league, overall. The success in Turkey comes after a difficult spell at Stoke, with Johnson having featured very little in his final six months with the Potters.

It was former PNE boss Alex Neil who took him to the Potteries but the Scot was relieved of his duties a few months later. Johnson’s time at North End concluded in the summer of 2023, after eight-and-a-half years with the Lilywhites. He scored 57 goals, and assisted 36, across 336 appearances for Preston - who signed him for £50,000.

