An open letter has been sent to Preston North End FC and chairman, Craig Hemmings, by two groups representing the club’s fan base.

A plea for ‘immediate reform’ is the purpose of the letter, which was co-written by PNE Supporters Collective Steering Group and PNE Online. The current leadership structure, player recruitment, match day experience, contract management and strategic planning is questioned within it.

North End sit 19th in the Championship table after Tuesday’s draw at Stoke City, with manager Paul Heckingbottom having been in charge since August 20 and match three. He succeeded Ryan Lowe, who left one game into the current campaign.

The Lilywhites have been owned by the Hemmings family since 2011, with current ownership led by the chairman and Kathryn Revitt. Director at Deepdale is Peter Ridsdale, who came to the club in 2012 and was given his current title in July 2021 - having been owners’ representative previously.

The open letter in full reads: ‘Two years ago, Preston North End supporters raised concerns about the club’s management, from transfer strategy to youth development. Despite this, little has changed. It’s time for action. PNE has been labelled the “most boring club in the EFL”, a title that is becoming harder to dispute. While we appreciate the Hemmings family’s financial support, the club’s leadership raises serious questions.

‘Why is one person allowed to control key areas of the club’s operations, including player recruitment, media relations, and questionable fan interactions, without proper oversight? Following the “unacceptable” end to the 2023/24 EFL Championship season and a lack of decisive summer action, the club’s direction is unclear. We fully support Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall, but they need adequate resources to succeed.

‘Despite calls for reinforcements, the squad remains unbalanced. Our recent high-profile signing -made without a manager in place - highlights the need for better strategic planning, especially given the club’s limited budget. With half the starting squad out of contract this summer and a history of players leaving for free, the transfer strategy urgently needs a radical overhaul. Financial Fair Play regulations may pose challenges, but creative solutions are achievable with the right leadership.

‘Supporter groups like PNE Online and PSC collaborate with dedicated club staff to improve the match day experience. However, this enthusiasm needs to be reflected at the top. The match day experience continues to decline, and off-field issues-such as outsourced facility contracts and inadequate maintenance of Deepdale-exacerbate the situation. The current leadership structure requires a new approach.

‘Recruitment, contract management, and the club’s vision need immediate reform. We advocate for fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to Premier League aspirations. As proud supporters, we stand ready to assist in any capacity. It’s time to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to revitalise the club. The future of Preston North End depends on it.’