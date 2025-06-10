The former Charlton Athletic, Wimbledon and Middlesbrough man is joining PNE

Preston North End are set to appoint Jason Euell to their first team coaching staff, as per reports.

The news emerged on Tuesday evening and the Lancashire Post understands that Euell is lined up for the role at PNE. It’s believed that this will not impact Peter Murphy’s position within the coaching staff, with the 35-year-old set to remain as part of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s backroom team - with a focus on defending.

Euell, by contrast, will direct his coaching towards Preston’s attacking play. The North End boss suggested towards the end of last season that he may look to make changes behind the scenes. Ched Evans has seen his playing contract expire and is understood to be in discussions about a role at the club, just not with the first team.

Euell, who made just shy of 500 appearances during his playing career, boasts coaching experience with former club Charlton Athletic, as well as Bristol City and most recently, Cambridge United. The three-time Jamaica international was first team coach at the Addicks and Robins, and joined Cambridge as assistant head coach in July 2024.

He left them in March 2025 following the dismissal of Garry Monk. Euell, 48, spent more than one year in his first team coach roles at Charlton and Bristol City - working alongside Nigel Pearson at the latter. He took his first steps in coaching with the Addicks’ Under-21s, where he helped bring through Joe Gomez and Ademola Lookman.

