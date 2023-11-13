Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe takes great satisfaction from going into another international break with his team in the play-off places.

The Lilywhites picked up consecutive wins against Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City, to get back on track after a bumpy run of form - which saw PNE go seven games without a win. North End edged Mark Robins' men at Deepdale and then won in the last minute at Ewood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston are in fifth spot, behind relegated trio Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City along with second placed Ipswich Town. North End aren't in action again until November 25th, but a hectic festive schedule will then come PNE's way.

"We've got the plan in place," said Lowe. "The lads will go away for internationals, some Sunday and some Monday. The lads will have a few days off; there is a training group for a couple of days next week. And then, we'll have an in-house game the following Tuesday and make sure they are ready to go into the Cardiff game."

And on finishing the latest batch of fixtures with three points, he added: "There are a lot more important things in life than winning a game of football and going into the international break. It's not important; it's just good for us. It's good that we can now stay in the top six, going into it. So, in the three international breaks we've had, we've been in the top six - which, if you'd have asked me at the start of the season, I'd have bitten your hand off for.