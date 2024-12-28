Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End rivals Stoke City have sacked head coach Narcis Pelach after just three months in the job.

The Championship strugglers took the decision to part company with the 36-year-old Spaniard on Friday evening in the aftermath of the Potters’ Boxing Day defeat to Leeds United.

The 2-0 loss was Stoke’s fifth in nine games - a run that leaves the bet365.com outfit 19th in the table and three points above the relegation zone. Their last win was a 2-0 victory against Blackburn on November 6.

Former Norwich head Pelach replaced Steven Schumacher as Stoke boss on September 19. He took charge of 19 games, securing just three wins. One of those fixtures was against the Lilywhites on November 26 - a game that ended goalless and one that kept the Potters four ponts clear of North End in the table.

Since then, though, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have leapfrogged Stoke in the Championship standings as they sit 16th after the 1-0 win against Hull on Boxing Day - four points clear of the now managerless side.

Stoke sporting director Jon Walters said in a statement: ‘Narcís is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

‘However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

‘I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.

‘Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the Club.’

Stoke play host to fourth-placed Sunderland on Sunday, with Ryan Shawcross expected to take temporary charge while the club searches for their third head coach of the season.

Former North End bosses David Moyes and Ryan Lowe are currently 10/1 and 14/1 respectively in the latest betting.

PNE welcome the Potters to Deepdale on Saturday, April 5.