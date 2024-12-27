Brad Potts scored the crucial goal as Preston North End beat Hull City 1-0 on Boxing Day.
Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale, courtesy of Camera Sport!
1 / 8
Paul Heckingbottom's side ran out 1-0 winners on the day
Brad Potts scored the crucial goal as Preston North End beat Hull City 1-0 on Boxing Day.
Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale, courtesy of Camera Sport!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.