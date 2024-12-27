Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Championship clubs are looking for a new manager and one are set to end their search with the appointment of a former Preston North End boss.

Former Preston North End manager Alex Neil is to become the next Millwall boss as the final touches are made to make his appointment official.

Midlands football reporter John Percy from The Telegraph reported that the South London club are set to complete the appointment of Neil as their new manager after impressing them during talks. He is poised to take over from Neil Harris who left The Den for the second time as a manager earlier this month.

Millwall had reportedly made approaches to Gary O'Neil and Mark Robins but both had felt it was too soon to return to management. Neil on the other hand has been out of work for over a year and is now ready to get back down to business in a division he is well experienced in.

The 43-year-old was relieved of his duties at Stoke City in December 2023 having been sacked after 16 months. Before joining Stoke, Neil had dropped down to League One, and helped Sunderland win promotion to the Championship through the play-offs, having spent four-years in English football's third tier.

Neil has managed 299 regular season games in the Championship with a record of 116 wins, 73 draws, and 110 defeats. In his one and only play-off campaign in the Championship, he guided Norwich City to promotion, having only been there for a couple of months after joining from Hamilton Accademical.

Alex Neil is going to manage Millwall against Preston North End. He’s only won one game against his previous employers. | Getty Images

In May 2024, Neil spoke of his desire to try and find a club in which he could recreate a similar squad to what he had Deepdale. He got them to within a few points of the play-offs, finishing seventh, whilst the highest league finish since his departure was 10th, which was achieved by Ryan Lowe last season.

Neil will inherit a side that are currently 13th in the league standings. Caretaker boss Dave Livermore is to take charge of the game against Coventry City, but the Scotsman could be in the dugout either for their New Year’s game against Oxford United, or next weekend against Sheffield Wednesday.

A return to Deepdale is on the cards for Neil later in 2025. Millwall are scheduled to play Preston North End on Saturday, February 8. He and Paul Heckingbottom have battled seven times with the current PNE boss having three wins to Neil's two, whilst there have also been two draws.

Since leaving Preston, Neil won his first game against his previous employers, winning 2-0 in October 15, but then defeated them 1-0 in January 2023, and 2-0 in September of that year.