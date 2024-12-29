Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a quick turnaround... what does the timeline look like for preparation?

“Yeah listen, luckily for us we’ve been practicing the Wednesday night and early Saturday mornings haven’t we?” said Heckingbottom. “It’s what we had for Leeds, when we’d travelled back from Cardiff. We know it can take its toll and it is difficult and different. But, the difference this time is that both teams have got it. We’ve been on the back end of it where the opposition has played on Tuesday. No dramas and no problems. We’ll prepare the best we can physically and mentally. We’ll deal with this game properly and start with the preparation for Sheffield Wednesday.”

It is not long ago you went to Hillsborough... what are you expecting Sheffield Wednesday to come and do?

“Because we were so good that day, they changed,” said Heckingbottom. “I am expecting a better Sheffield Wednesday. They have been steadily climbing the league and have got a good squad. They got another good result (on Boxing Day), coming back. But, they are coming to our place. I am expecting us to put in a performance which gives us the best chance of getting three points.

“Whoever we play here, that is my expectation. But, they are a good side. Danny (Rohl) will make changes, whether it’s from the bench or tactical changes. It is more about us on the side being prepared for that. We won’t be bogging our players down with their potential changes and what they may do. It will be about us and how we play... can we can impose ourselves on them?”

They have got a big target man in Michael Smith. It was a battle last time and we just spoke to Jack Whatmough, who is expecting more of the same...

“I think he will play,” said Heckingbottom. “I know he didn’t play (on Boxing Day) but I think he will come in and be one of the changes. I am expecting one or two of their players... he’s got a good squad and can freshen it up. When you know a team can do X, Y, Z, it is pointless preparing for one of those. Confusion, doubt, whatever may creep in. It will be about us, how we play and how we approach the game. Then, within the game can we affect it from the sideline?

They have got experienced players like Barry Bannan, who can affect the game and open a defence up. You know plenty about him?

“Yeah, Barry Bannan... good quality,” said Heckingbottom. “Josh Windass is bright and really clever with his runs. They have got good one-v-one players, with pace, down the sides. Marvin Johnson will deliver early - good left foot, puts the ball in. Good size at set-plays and yeah, they are a threat and a good side. He is not scared to change it in game. Like we saw (at Hillsborough), we were good value for the win but he was constantly changing - trying to break us down. It ended up being a real good game. We were continually going for the win and so were they. Hopefully we’ll get the same at our place.”

Sometimes the 12:30 kick offs can be flat, but Wednesday are going to bring a lot so that’s not going to happen is it?

“Yeah, it’ll be a sell out there,” said Heckingbottom. “We need our fans. They were good again (on Boxing Day). We had a good crowd and we want more of the same on the 29th. I think everyone - fans, players, me - we are all getting used to these 12:30s now. I wasn’t a fan of them but we’ve had that many of them already this season that I think everyone is becoming accustomed if you like.

“It is what it is and we are used to it. You are getting so many now. Instead of one or two a season when you’re on Sky, you are getting one or two a month. Your preparation as staff and players changes and you get used to it. Likewise, the fans’ routine changes - you are at the pub that little bit earlier or you change it up and have a breakfast somewhere instead.”

Finally, selection... you changed a couple of things for Hull City and now it’s a quick turnaround to Sheffield Wednesday. Are you looking to rotate?

“Honestly, not thought about it yet,” said Heckingbottom. “I watched Wednesday’s last game and I will watch them today. I have an idea in my head about what we could potentially do but I haven’t really thought about it yet. I think if you try and be too clever and complicate things you become unstuck in the most important game, which is the one you are involved in. So, now all the attention shifts. With us having games on the 29th, 1st and 4th, there will be changes throughout those three games. When they come and who we change... we’ll have to just wait and see.”