Preston North End release 13 players and transfer-list three more in summer clear-out at Deepdale

Tom Barkhuizen is the headline name on the list of players being freed from Deepdale at the end of their contracts this summer.

The winger leaves having made 209 appearances and scoring 38 goals for PNE in the five-and-a-half years since signing from Morecambe.

It had already been announced that Paul Huntington was being released, with Scott Sinclair also revealing his departure on social media over the weekend.

Tom Barkhuizen is one of 13 first-team players released by Preston North End

North End had also said a couple of weeks ago that Izzy Brown was no longer training with them and would be leaving.

The others leaving are Joe Rafferty, Connor Ripley, Ethan Walker, Jack Baxter, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Jamie Thomas, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Mathew Hudson and Oliver Lombard.

Only Rafferty and Ripley were around the first-team squad under Lowe, with Rafferty making his last appearance as a substitute against Blackburn a fortnight ago.

Ripley has been the main back-up to Daniel Iversen but didn’t make an appearance for PNE in the season just finished.

There are departures on the cards too for Josh Harrop, Matthew Olosunde and Tom Bayliss who still have a year to run on their contracts.

North End say they will listen to offers for the trio. Bayliss spent the season on loan at Wigan, Harrop went on loan to Fleetwood in January, while Olosunde has made only two league appearances since signing from Rotherham last June.

The one player to be offered a new contract is Bambo Diaby, with the centre-half in discussions about a deal.

Diaby signed a short-term ‘prove yourself’ contract in January and PNE are keen to keep him on.

He started Saturday’s 4-1 win over Middlesbrough, giving way towards the end for Huntington.

Declyn Duggan, Joe Blanchard, Levi Lewis, Teddy Mfuni and Vaughn Green have been released at the end of the second year of their scholarships.

However, Dana Amaral joins Mikey O’Neill, Aaron Bennett and Harry Nevin in stepping-up to the professional ranks. Lewis Leigh, Josh Seary and Noah Mawene already have professional contracts.

At the moment, 20 first-team players are contracted to North End for next season, that including the three who have effectively been transfer listed.

The number also includes young defender Lewis Coulton who has had his contract extended for 12 months and Jordan Storey who is currently on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with each and every player that’s been here since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been brilliant. The attitude and application has been top drawer and I’ve thanked them all for that.

“There’s always tough decisions to be made at this stage of the season when contracts are coming to an end, but ultimately that’s football and I’ve got to take this football club in a different direction.