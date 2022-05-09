Preston North End goalkeeper returns to Leicester City with three player of the year awards

The goalkeeper, on loan from Leicester City, swept the board at the PNE player of the year ceremony held on the pitch after the 4-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Iversen won the Sir Tom Finney trophy after being voted North End’s player of the year by fans via a club poll, and he got the Preston Supporters Collective’s award.

His Lilywhites team-mates voted the Dane the players’ player of the year, recognising his value to the team and some remarkable saves he pulled off.

Iversen featured in every Championship game this season, starting the opening-day clash with Hull City on the bench after only returning on loan from the Foxes a few days before.

But within 15 minutes he was called into action when Declan Rudd suffered a head injury and was substituted under concussion protocol.

The 24-year-old stayed in the team from then on, keeping 13 clean sheets in the league.

What comes next for Iversen will be down to Leicester. North End manager Ryan Lowe admits Iversen might be ‘beyond the Championship’ now.

Iversen will want to test himself in the Premier League at some stage and deserves to, either at Leicester or elsewhere.

His performances at PNE won’t have got unnoticed, with his CV now having 71 PNE appearances on it in league and cup over the last 16 months.

Iversen had some good company in terms of the various player of the year honours.

Sepp van den Berg was voted young player of the year, like Iversen he has come to the end of a second loan stay with PNE and now returns to Liverpool.

Cameron Archer won goal of the season for putting the ball in the Blackpool net.

Mikey O’Neill was scholar of the year after a fine season at youth-team and reserve level which finished with him breaking into the first-team squad and making three sub appearances.