Preston North End begin their summer overhaul on the back of beating Middlesbrough

The PNE manager had meetings with all the squad at Euxton yesterday and the retained list is expected to be released today.

Two players definitely departing are Paul Huntington and Scott Sinclair, with a fair number likely to follow.

Huntington came on as a substitute in the 79th minute of Saturday’s 4-1 win over Boro, that his last competitive game for North End after 10 years with the club. He’ll make a guest appearance in pre-season when a testimonial game is staged for him.

Paul Huntington with his daughter after playing his last game for Preston North End

Sinclair announced on social media that his time at Deepdale had come to an end, that not a surprise with game time having been limited for this season.

Lowe opted for Sunday meetings with the squad rather than take their eye off the ball building-up to the Boro game – the victory showing that was certainly the right approach.

He said: “I didn’t want to do it during the week, I wanted to keep the group together, keep them all onside.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe on the touchline against Middlesbrough at Deepdale

"The only one we really did was Hunts because it was a special occasion for him and we made it a special occasion.

"For those who are going I will help them in any way I can off the field by making calls for them, putting them in contact with clubs.

"That’s football, players come and go, it’s the same at any club.”

North End have been busy laying the foundations for recruitment in the summer and now the job begins of landing their targets.

It will be hard work, Lowe admitting as much, but he’s confident of giving the squad the look he wants.

Lowe said: “It’s going to be tough because everyone is fishing in the same pond. We have budgets and wages to stick to, we can’t just go and splash the cash on loads of players.

"That is not what we are about, we have got a structure and a budget.