Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE are in action at The Hawthorns on New Year's Day

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will have Liam Lindsay back available for the New Year’s Day trip to West Brom.

The Lilywhites head to The Hawthorns on Wednesday in good spirits following consecutive league wins. North End secured that for the first time this season with the victories against Hull City and West Brom, over the festive period, at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, they get on the road and head to the Midlands to face a currently manager-less Albion. Carlos Corberan’s move to Valencia was confirmed on Christmas Day and the Baggies are yet to appoint a successor to the Spaniard.

Lindsay is in contention again after his two-match suspension but Jack Whatmough’s recent displays should see the number five retain his place - barring any fitness issues. Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Kaine Kesler-Hayden are all in the same boat.

Robbie Brady and Brad Potts both appear unlikely to return from injury and so another start for Josh Bowler out wide could well be handed out - the on-loan Nottingham Forest man, whose future at PNE has been cast into doubt in the media, impressed in the win over Wednesday.

In central midfield club captain Ben Whiteman was given the nod against Hull but then dropped to the bench for the Owls clash - with Stefan Thordarson returning. It is a difficult call to predict which one of those will partner Ali McCann - who almost certainly won’t be dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up front Emil Riis has surely worked his way back into the starting XI after his brace last weekend. And Sam Greenwood is as good as nailed on for another start given his contribution in that win. Will Keane was not quite at the races versus Danny Rohl’s side though, so Mads Frokjaer may well come back in.

Predicted PNE XI vs West Brom: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Bowler, McCann, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis.