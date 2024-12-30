Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End have been dealt an injury blow over first team regular Brad Potts.

The number 44 - who has started 17 of the Lilywhites’ 24 league games this season - was not involved in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Towards the end of Preston’s previous match - the 1-0 win victory against Hull City on Boxing Day - Potts went down with a knee injury in the latter stages.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom provided an update on the 30-year-old in Sunday’s post-match press conference. The timescale of the injury is unclear as things stand, but a recovery in time for the New Year’s Day trip to West Bromwich Albion looks highly unlikely for Potts.

“He is out, so I am not happy,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if the injury is not a major worry. “Listen, he would have featured today, but it is what it is and he’s back when he is.

“It’s nothing serious and nothing untoward, just a bit of damage in his knee. I think you saw him hyperextend it, so again, we will just see how he is day-to-day. I would say he is unlikely (for West Brom) but we’ll see.”

Elsewhere in the Preston squad centre-back Liam Lindsay will be back from his two-game suspension, for the red card received at Queens Park Rangers. Robbie Brady is expected to miss out again due to a cracked rib.

“It is just when (Brady) can tolerate the pain again and to start with it’s less so contact, more when you exert yourself and start gasping for breath,” said Heckingbottom. “It opens up the ribs, so we’ll wait and see. Nobody came off injured (on Sunday). The subs were all tactical. It will be good to get Liam back.”