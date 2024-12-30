Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He won PNE’s penalty in the 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was happy with Josh Bowler’s contribution after the winger’s surprise start on Sunday.

The number 40 was brought back into the starting XI for Deepdale clash against Sheffield Wednesday - which the Lilywhites won 3-1 thanks to an Emil Riis brace and Sam Greenwood penalty. Bowler was one of four changes from the previous victory over Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler started away to Cardiff earlier this month but was then left out of the squad at QPR, just ten days later. Reports swiftly emerged that Preston were in talks with parent club Nottingham Forest over ending the wide man’s loan spell early. But, following injury to Brad Potts, he was given the nod to start.

“I was pleased with him again today,” said Heckingbottom. “Whether he expected to play or not, I don’t know. I tell the players to always prepare to play. It allows us to have a different dynamic to our team, when he plays or Jeppe (Okkels) plays - if we can get one of them or both of them in a wide position. It allows us to probably be a totally different team to prepare for.”

North End’s boss suggested the selection may have surprised the 25-year-old, but Heckingbottom said no one-on-one chat was held with Bowler before picking him. As for the speculation around Forest and his immediate future at Preston, it’s not something the Lilywhites chief is going to fuel.

"No, nothing," said Heckingbottom. "Because he's training hard and he's working hard. So yeah, he deserved to be picked and I was pleased with him. I don't know what the noise is. Josh is fine. I speak to him all the time about his situation and what he needs to do to get the game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he respects that and knows it's my decision and call. Likewise, I know he wants to play. When windows come around it's always as simple as that. He's happy here, he enjoys it here... he just wants to play more football."