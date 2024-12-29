Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He scored his seventh goal in all competitions as PNE saw off Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End loan man Sam Greenwood was proud of the team after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 22-year-old played a key role on the day as Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Greenwood created chances on the day and struck the woodwork, before stepping up to convert from the penalty spot and seeing his run and shot lead to Emil Riis’ second goal of the afternoon.

Post-match, he said: “Yeah, enjoyed it! It was a good battle out there today but I thought the lads were brilliant and won their individual battles. First half I thought they played some really good football and their following was brilliant, which made the atmosphere even better. I love playing in games like that, when it is electric.

“I like it when players are getting stuck into me and obviously I can take it and give it as well. It comes down to mindset (at 1-1) - that is massive and all the lads looked like they were really on it today. I thought everyone got the better of their man so it really shows that when we are all on it, we can achieve good things.

“I was playing to my strengths really, just getting in the pockets, on the half-turn, getting shots off and creating chances. I should’ve had a hat-trick to be fair but the ‘keeper had a worldie! The fans were outstanding today and it helps so much when they are like that, because it pushes us that bit extra. You could hear it and feel it on the pitch.

“Your legs are tired but the noise really helps. The performances have been there; I have said that before in interviews. We’ve just got to keep at it and keep doing it. Those little details will help us through games and we showed today that we can do it. We can hopefully get a run going now and climb up the table. I hope we can take it into West Brom and take the game to them.”