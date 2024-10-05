Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley with several 8/10s in battling derby performance
Preston North End drew 0-0 with Burnley in Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale
Here are our player ratings from Turf Moor.
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman - 7.5
Didn’t have a great deal to do over the piece. Another clean sheet in the bag. Saved well from Anthony in the first half.
Jordan Storey - 8
Part of a really solid defensive effort. Barely put a foot wrong over the course of the game.
Liam Lindsay - 8
Dealt well with Foster all match. Was aggressive in his defending and got tight to the striker throughout.
Andrew Hughes - 8
Managed the game well after his first half booking. Got stuck in and battled hard.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 8
Full of energy and intent once again. Ran himself into the ground. Hit the crossbar just before the break.
Ben Whiteman - 7.5
A solid shift from the captain. Swept up danger well and was alive off-the-ball. Saw a shot blocked in the first half.
Ali McCann - 7.5
Another industrious display from the number eight. Put in some crunching tackles. Sent a glorious chance over in the first half.
Robbie Brady - 7.5
Backed up his performance on Wednesday with another decent display. Saw a volley saved first half.
Brad Potts - 8
Back in the team, in a midfield role, and was relentless in his work. Got up and down all game.
Mads Frokjaer - 7.5
Got about the pitch, playing his passes and sent some dangerous crosses in. The final detail was sometimes lacking.
Emil Riis - 7.5
Tucked an early strike away which should’ve stood. Looked himself again for large parts. Worked his socks off for the team.
Substitutes
Duane Holmes - 6
Lively off the bench and bought some valuable free-kicks. His experience showed.
Stefan Thordarson - 6
Couldn’t collect the ball late on, inside the box. But, dug in for the team and helped defend.
Jack Whatmough - 6.5
Blocked Foster’s effort late in the day and defended crosses well.
Ryan Ledson - 6
Introduced in injury time to help see the point home and add legs.
