Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A share of the spoils at Turf Moor

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Burnley in Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale

Here are our player ratings from Turf Moor.

Read More Burnley 0-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as visitors left to rue controversial decision

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Didn’t have a great deal to do over the piece. Another clean sheet in the bag. Saved well from Anthony in the first half.

Jordan Storey - 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of a really solid defensive effort. Barely put a foot wrong over the course of the game.

Liam Lindsay - 8

Dealt well with Foster all match. Was aggressive in his defending and got tight to the striker throughout.

Andrew Hughes - 8

Managed the game well after his first half booking. Got stuck in and battled hard.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 8

Full of energy and intent once again. Ran himself into the ground. Hit the crossbar just before the break.

Ben Whiteman - 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solid shift from the captain. Swept up danger well and was alive off-the-ball. Saw a shot blocked in the first half.

Ali McCann - 7.5

Another industrious display from the number eight. Put in some crunching tackles. Sent a glorious chance over in the first half.

Robbie Brady - 7.5

Backed up his performance on Wednesday with another decent display. Saw a volley saved first half.

Brad Potts - 8

Back in the team, in a midfield role, and was relentless in his work. Got up and down all game.

Mads Frokjaer - 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Got about the pitch, playing his passes and sent some dangerous crosses in. The final detail was sometimes lacking.

Emil Riis - 7.5

Tucked an early strike away which should’ve stood. Looked himself again for large parts. Worked his socks off for the team.

Substitutes

Duane Holmes - 6

Lively off the bench and bought some valuable free-kicks. His experience showed.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Couldn’t collect the ball late on, inside the box. But, dug in for the team and helped defend.

Jack Whatmough - 6.5

Blocked Foster’s effort late in the day and defended crosses well.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Introduced in injury time to help see the point home and add legs.