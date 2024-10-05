Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley with several 8/10s in battling derby performance

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 18:27 GMT
A share of the spoils at Turf Moor

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Burnley in Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale

Here are our player ratings from Turf Moor.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Didn’t have a great deal to do over the piece. Another clean sheet in the bag. Saved well from Anthony in the first half.

Jordan Storey - 8

Part of a really solid defensive effort. Barely put a foot wrong over the course of the game.

Liam Lindsay - 8

Dealt well with Foster all match. Was aggressive in his defending and got tight to the striker throughout.

Andrew Hughes - 8

Managed the game well after his first half booking. Got stuck in and battled hard.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 8

Full of energy and intent once again. Ran himself into the ground. Hit the crossbar just before the break.

Ben Whiteman - 7.5

A solid shift from the captain. Swept up danger well and was alive off-the-ball. Saw a shot blocked in the first half.

Ali McCann - 7.5

Another industrious display from the number eight. Put in some crunching tackles. Sent a glorious chance over in the first half.

Robbie Brady - 7.5

Backed up his performance on Wednesday with another decent display. Saw a volley saved first half.

Brad Potts - 8

Back in the team, in a midfield role, and was relentless in his work. Got up and down all game.

Mads Frokjaer - 7.5

Got about the pitch, playing his passes and sent some dangerous crosses in. The final detail was sometimes lacking.

Emil Riis - 7.5

Tucked an early strike away which should’ve stood. Looked himself again for large parts. Worked his socks off for the team.

Substitutes

Duane Holmes - 6

Lively off the bench and bought some valuable free-kicks. His experience showed.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Couldn’t collect the ball late on, inside the box. But, dug in for the team and helped defend.

Jack Whatmough - 6.5

Blocked Foster’s effort late in the day and defended crosses well.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Introduced in injury time to help see the point home and add legs.

