Burnley 0-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as visitors left to rue controversial decision
The Lilywhites' last visit to Turf Moor had been painful; the hope this time was that Preston North End could compete far better, with different managers in both dugouts and plenty of different players on the pitch. Paul Heckingbottom's side settled into the contest and occasion well, with the atmosphere among the home support notably flatter than February 2023.
This quickly had the feel of a far more even contest, with a solid look to PNE out of possession and some early encouragement for them on the ball - shooting towards their sold out away end, who roared on every positive moment. And, inside five minutes, they ought to have been ahead. Not because Emil Riis made any mistake with his finish, from Ben Whiteman's quickly taken free-kick, but because the linesman's flag was instantly raised. TV replays showed it to be an appalling decision.
As the first half wore on, Preston looked more comfortable and confident. Ex-Claret Robbie Brady called James Trafford into action with a first time volley from 18 yards, which dipped and swerved in the air. Ali McCann came desperately close to making it two in two, when he guided over from close range. And, just before referee Gavin Ward's half-time whistle, Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden volleyed against the crossbar. At the other end, Burnley chances were few and far between - Jaidon Anthony's stinging strike, which Freddie Woodman palmed away, as close as they came.
In the second half, the home side enjoyed more territory and wrestled some control back off PNE - who had to dig in, while always remaining a threat on the break and from set-pieces. Chances were still in short supply for Burnley, with Lyle Foster’s effort from six yards blocked brilliantly in the closing stages. It became a straight out scrap for large parts, with defences on top, tackles flying in and five yellow cards shown in the second half. In the end, a share of the spoils and a result that - despite a desperately poor decision - will feel another step in the right direction for the Lilywhites.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes (Whatmough 88’), Kesler-Hayden (Ledson 90+5’), Whiteman, McCann, Brady (Thordarson 86’), Potts, Frokjaer (Holmes 75'), Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Best, Okkels, Bowler, Stewart
Burnley vs PNE LIVE
FULL TIME: Burnley 0-0 PNE
A point at Turf Moor for Preston North End, in a proper Lancashire derby.
90+ PNE sub (0-0)
Kesler-Hayden makes way for Ledson.
90+ Chance to break... (0-0)
PNE break from a Burnley corner but Riis just can’t get his pass to Holmes away - the midfielder would’ve been in.
90' Added time... (0-0)
SEVEN additional minutes.
90' Back up (0-0)
Kesler-Hayden just went down holding his hamstring, but he’s back on his feet and able to continue.
89' Heroic block (0-0)
Foster with a big chance for Burnley but PNE throw bodies in front of his close range effort.
88' Another sub (0-0)
Whatmough replaces Hughes.
86' PNE change (0-0)
Thordarson replaces Brady.
Hughes is down receiving treatment now.
81' Burnley sub (0-0)
Anthony makes way for Sarmiento.
75' First PNE change (0-0)
Duane Holmes is on for Mads Frokjaer.
74' PNE nemesis is on (0-0)
Zian Flemming replaces Hannibal for the home side. The Millwall loanee has scored six goals in four games against PNE.
71' More fouls (0-0)
North End need to be careful here and keep their heads. There is outrage among the crowd and home players every time a Burnley player is fouled. A big decision could easily get made if it carries on like this for the next 20 minutes.
68' Handbags (0-0)
It’s kicked off in the middle of the pitch as Brownhill squares up to McCann following the number eight’s late foul on the Burnley skipper.
65' Penalty shout (0-0)
It’s crossed in from the left as Burnley attack with pace and the hosts want a penalty for a tug on Anthony’s shirt. But, the referee isn’t interested.
Burnley keep it alive but Koleosho strikes well wide from 20 yards.
64' Should do better
PNE win it back high up the pitch and Whiteman picks out Frokjaer on the edge of the box, but he guides a tame shot wide instead of helping it on to Kesler-Hayden - who was up in support.
54' Proper derby (0-0)
Noise booms from both sets of supporters as the tackles fly in. PNE captain Ben Whiteman has just gone into the book for a late on.
48' Corner forced (0-0)
North End play it around nicely in the Burnley half and Kesler-Hayden’s low cross is blocked behind for a corner. Brady swings it in, but the referee has spotted a foul.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
PNE get the second half under way at Turf Moor, kicking away from their travelling supporters - who have been magnificent so far.
Burnley have made one change, with Connor Roberts brought on for Bashir Humphreys.
