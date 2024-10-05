Ali McCann in action | Getty Images

A point apiece in Saturday's Lancashire derby at Turf Moor

The Lilywhites' last visit to Turf Moor had been painful; the hope this time was that Preston North End could compete far better, with different managers in both dugouts and plenty of different players on the pitch. Paul Heckingbottom's side settled into the contest and occasion well, with the atmosphere among the home support notably flatter than February 2023.

This quickly had the feel of a far more even contest, with a solid look to PNE out of possession and some early encouragement for them on the ball - shooting towards their sold out away end, who roared on every positive moment. And, inside five minutes, they ought to have been ahead. Not because Emil Riis made any mistake with his finish, from Ben Whiteman's quickly taken free-kick, but because the linesman's flag was instantly raised. TV replays showed it to be an appalling decision.

As the first half wore on, Preston looked more comfortable and confident. Ex-Claret Robbie Brady called James Trafford into action with a first time volley from 18 yards, which dipped and swerved in the air. Ali McCann came desperately close to making it two in two, when he guided over from close range. And, just before referee Gavin Ward's half-time whistle, Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden volleyed against the crossbar. At the other end, Burnley chances were few and far between - Jaidon Anthony's stinging strike, which Freddie Woodman palmed away, as close as they came.

In the second half, the home side enjoyed more territory and wrestled some control back off PNE - who had to dig in, while always remaining a threat on the break and from set-pieces. Chances were still in short supply for Burnley, with Lyle Foster’s effort from six yards blocked brilliantly in the closing stages. It became a straight out scrap for large parts, with defences on top, tackles flying in and five yellow cards shown in the second half. In the end, a share of the spoils and a result that - despite a desperately poor decision - will feel another step in the right direction for the Lilywhites.