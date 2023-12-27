Former Preston defender Bambo Diaby

Bambo Diaby will be denied a reunion with Preston North End at Deepdale on Friday night.

That’s after the Sheffield Wednesday defender picked up a red card in the aftermath of the Championship strugglers’ 2-0 defeat at Coventry on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old popular former Lilywhites man was dismissed by referee Oliver Langford following an off-the-pitch incident with Sky Blues defender Liam Kitching, who was also sent off. Hillsborough boss Danny Röhl has already confirmed he will not be appealing the decision, meaning the Senegal defender will sit out Wednesday’s next three games - including the upcoming meeting with Ryan Lowe’s side, plus games against Hull and Cardiff (FA Cup).

Diaby, who moved from Preston to Sheffield in the summer for an undisclosed fee, has more game time under his belt for Wednesday this season than any other player. He’s already featured 21 times in all competitions to date this term, which is four less than the 25 appearances made during his year and a half at Deepdale.

Initially signed on a short-term deal from Barnsley in January 2022, the former Sampdoria defender earned himself a two-year deal at the end of the 2021-22 season. However, Diaby registered just nine Championship starts for North End last term, with his campaign cut short in April by a retrospective FA ban following a melee at Swansea City which involved every single member of both teams.

While Röhl won’t appeal Diaby’s red card, Coventry boss Mark Robins said he would be challenging Kitching’s dismissal.

He told The Star: ‘I didn’t see what happened at the time but I have seen it back now and I am appealing that because there’s no way he can be sent off for that. No way!

‘The kid has come from behind him and it’s assault. He’s pushed him in the face, so where does he go? He can’t go anywhere because he has come into his space.