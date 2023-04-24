Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby speaks out afer FA ban and Swansea City scuffle ended his season early

Diaby was given a four-match ban by the FA, three for violent conduct for which the action has been taken, and one extra as he was sent off for two yellow cards at Middlesbrough in March.

Manager Ryan Lowe had to break the news to Diaby on Friday, as the Senegalese defender enjoyed breakfast at their Euxton training ground for the first time since Ramadan finished, with the 25-year-old training and working hard throughout the month without food.

North End’s no.23 has become somewhat of a cult hero at Deepdale after overcoming adversity earlier on in his career, signing for PNE on a short term deal and earning an extension. This season he has been made to wait for opportunities but, particularly over the last few months, he has taken them and earned plenty of plaudits.

He took to Twitter to release his statement, which read: “The only reason I haven't spoken until today is because on Friday, when the FA's decision was made public, I decided to put it out of my mind for a moment to focus on joining forces with my teammates ahead of the game we had on Saturday. I didn't want them or myself to lose focus for a minute on the most important thing: the team and the next challenge ahead of us.

“Days have passed and, obviously, I still don't understand the decision. I accept it with respect for the benefit of the club and because my professionalism requires me to do so, but I feel a great sense of disbelief and frustration.

“However, as I said, right now the only thing that matters is the competition and what Preston are playing for. There are two finals left and we are not going to stop dreaming, including me off the pitch.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby during the game at Swansea

"I will keep training just as hard and I will fight every minute from the stands as you have been doing all season.

