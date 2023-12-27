24 superb pictures of the Preston North End faithful rocking Deepdale and celebrating huge win against Leeds United
Preston North End's victory against Leeds United was just their second at Deepdale since September 19
Preston North End fans were treated to a much-needed belated Christmas present on Boxing Day as Deepdale celebrated a 2-1 win against Leeds United.
And with Liam Millar delivering the game-ending blow to Daniel Farke & Co in the dying moments of the game, it was a win that tasted just as good as some of the festive meals we've all been enjoying in recent games.
21,816 fans were inside Deepdale for a victory that also eased some of the pressure on Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe.
Here's 24 images of the fans enjoying their latest day out at the home of Preston and their penultimate visit to the famous old ground of 2023.