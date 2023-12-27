News you can trust since 1886
21,816 fans packed out Deepdale for Preston's 2-1 win against Leeds United.

24 superb pictures of the Preston North End faithful rocking Deepdale and celebrating huge win against Leeds United

Preston North End's victory against Leeds United was just their second at Deepdale since September 19

Preston North End fans were treated to a much-needed belated Christmas present on Boxing Day as Deepdale celebrated a 2-1 win against Leeds United.

And with Liam Millar delivering the game-ending blow to Daniel Farke & Co in the dying moments of the game, it was a win that tasted just as good as some of the festive meals we've all been enjoying in recent games.

21,816 fans were inside Deepdale for a victory that also eased some of the pressure on Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe.

Here's 24 images of the fans enjoying their latest day out at the home of Preston and their penultimate visit to the famous old ground of 2023.

Preston fans, young and old, were treated to an exciting win against Leeds United.

Preston fans, young and old, were treated to an exciting win against Leeds United.

21,816 fans packed out Deepdale for Preston's 2-1 win against Leeds United.

21,816 fans packed out Deepdale for Preston's 2-1 win against Leeds United.

Preston fans, young and old, were treated to an exciting win against Leeds United.

Preston fans, young and old, were treated to an exciting win against Leeds United.

