Why Preston North End defender is giving back to the local community and how football ban has shaped him

He has been heavily involved in the Muslim community in the area in particular, Diaby himself a practising Muslim. He has played a part in a multi-faith prayer room being established at Deepdale and was also at the centre of a ‘break your fast’ event at the stadium that attracted hundreds of Muslims during Ramadan last year, with the North End defender breaking his fast on one of the days on the subs bench during PNE’s derby against Blackpool.

The 25-year-old has not had the easiest of rides in his career or life so far, originally hailing from Senegal he moved to Spain at a young age. He then got a move to Italy to join Sampdoria before loans to Spain, a move permanently to Girona and then permanently to Lokeren in Belgium.

Then came his move to England, with Barnsley, but his career came crashing down around him. Diaby was banned from all football for two years due to a banned substance, despite the FA at the time acknowledging that he had no knowledge of taking it. It meant a return to Spain for the defender, who was not allowed to play any 11-a-side football at all during his man, settling for some five-a-sides with friends.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby celebrates scoring against Huddersfield

He worked in a car garage whilst keeping fit in Catalonia and it is those experiences that drive him today, knowing what it is like to have to suffer misfortune.

He said: “For me it's very important because it's a part of me. It's my religion. It's not only that, it doesn't matter if it's your religion or not, anything that can help someone, I want to do it. Not everyone has had the same luck as us so if you can help, just do it.

“When you've lived something similar it's easier because I know where I've come from, I never forget. After I got my dream, I was back again because I lost football. Situations like that help you to know, people that work every day, I know how hard it is.

"When I worked in a garage especially I knew how hard it is to work eight, nine, 10 hours to get a salary for a month. That has helped me to see the people with different eyes. I see that there are people that really need my help and my religion helps me with that.”

Diaby does not take his status as a footballer for granted, whether that be from a personal stance having lost two years of his career or the influence that footballers can have on fans.

A humble, jolly figure in the North End dressing room, PNE’s no.23 is always taken aback when he sees his name on the back of young supporters shirts but wants to set a good example for those that may look up to him.

He said: “It depends on every person, some footballers don't do that. To me, it doesn't matter if you're a footballer or not. To me it's about being a human. Inside the pitch or outside the pitch. We are more popular so it is easier to get your followers or supporters to do the same as you because they want to be like you - and that's good. We need to be a bit more of an example.