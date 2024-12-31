Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January will be the PNE manager’s first full transfer window at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom would like to get business done as early in the January transfer window as possible.

Having been appointed on August 20 this will be the 47-year-old’s first full window at PNE - English clubs can wheel and deal as of Wednesday. North End transfer speculation has been doing the rounds with links to the likes of Ryan Kent, Jack MacKenzie and Luke Cundle.

It’s a window where Preston expect to be active both in and out. Several players are in the final six months of their contracts while others are not in the first team picture at present. Heckingbottom does not tend to give much away on the transfer front but did make it clear he wishes to add if possible.

"I hope so, yeah, that's the aim," said Heckingbottom, after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. "Probably both (in and out). Like I say, players want to play and if we are bringing extra players in... but also there is a financial element as well, which I understand and which is fair. So yeah, hopefully, but the sooner you get it done the bigger impact you can have on your season."

After North End’s last match the PNE boss was also quizzed on loan star Sam Greenwood - and whether there is any risk of Leeds United deciding to recall him during January. Parent clubs often have periods where they can do so in the first week or so of the transfer window. It’s something Kaine Kesler-Hayden has been asked about and the Aston Villa man made clear his intention to play the full season at Deepdale. Losing Greenwood is not a concern for North End’s manager, either.

"Sam is staying,” said Heckingbottom. “Sam is loving it here. I think he gets what we want from him and what the expectations are, but likewise that suits him because he loves football and loves playing. He wants to improve and he feels like he's getting that here.

“Not only the opportunity on the pitch, but we work with him on the analysis side of things and then there is the work on the training ground. So yeah, he’s happy. He is bringing his strengths to the team and what he understands too is that the team comes first. He is a team player and that's really important."

As for the two loan stars clamour to try and sign them again - whether it be on loan or permanently - will naturally increase if they continue to perform well in a PNE shirt this season. It’s not something North End have managed to do with stand out loan men in recent years. Heckingbottom wants to enjoy them while he has them and simply see what materialises further down the line.

“Yeah and I know they are enjoying it here, as well,” said Heckingbottom. “I have, generally, had good success with loans. Especially with younger players, I sort of know how to treat and push them. I am a big believer that young players get away with far too much when they are coming through academies and they are ill-prepared for first teams.

“These two have had lots of loan experience and first team experience previous, so that is a big plus for us to get them. It’s then just making them understand that it is a challenge and we expect high things from them, but then giving them the support when it gets tough because that’s the biggest quality I think you can give a footballer - not anything technical, more the mental side of it.”