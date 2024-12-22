Preston North End linked with ex-Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle star after '£4m' summer price tag
Preston North End have been credited with interest in Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle.
The 22-year-old has not played much football in the first half of the season, after a full campaign out on loan at Championship level in 2023/24. Cundle made the temporary move to Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2023 and then followed boss Steven Schumacher to Stoke City, in January.
He racked up 43 appearances across those two spells, scoring six goals and assisting seven more. But, a move away from the bet365 Stadium never materialised this summer - with a £4million price tag having reportedly put Championship clubs off, including Stoke.
Now, though, it’s claimed that North End are weighing up a January move for the midfielder. Cundle is also said to be a target for Swansea City - who had him on loan in the 2022/23 season. That year, Cundle made 34 appearances and provided seven goal contributions in total.
It’s suggested there is both permanent and loan interest in the player, with ‘a host of EFL clubs’ mulling over a swoop. Warrington-born Cundle is under contract at Molineux until the summer of 2026. He has played seven games for Wolves’ first team.
