The Aston Villa loan man has started Preston North End's last 11 league games on the bounce

It’s never easy seeing loan players thrive in your club’s shirt all year and then walk away at the end of the season. But, Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is all for utilising the loan market - one the Lilywhites have tapped into with plenty of success in recent years. He sees it as a great way to bring the right quality and character through the door; Kaine Kesler-Hayden is a perfect example of that in the current campaign.

In a way, the only surprise about this summer’s swoop for the Aston Villa man was that it took so long. Kesler-Hayden, an energetic full-back with pace, was seemingly one transfer staring North End in the face over the last few years - amid their search for wing-backs. The manner in which he plays the game has made him a favourite among the Deepdale faithful; history suggests supporters will need to enjoy him while he is around.

With the team’s season having featured positives, but been a struggle overall, there will likely be a sense of right player, wrong time with Kesler-Hayden in time. Not all loans work out, but he has competed well at the level. The ideal scenario would be to snap up a player of his ilk, to help push towards the top of the division. Nonetheless, he will continue to play a key role for the team. And, after two good battles against Stoke’s Million Manhoef and West Brom’s Tom Fellows, the player himself is feeling good.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Kesler-Hayden. “Obviously, really good players. Before the game, we did our analysis on them and it was about how I could stop what they are good at. I think I tried my best to do that in both games. Obviously, there are still improvements I can make, but I was happy and it has given me a lot of confidence.

“I think, to be fair, I have to say thank you myself (to the manager) because when I first came here I wasn’t in the team. For him to give me the chance and put me in - first game I think I was at left wing-back. To play me there and give me that opportunity, it gave me a whole world of confidence and I think that has put me in good stead for the season.”

Kesler-Hayden had made 38 appearances on the Championship stage, across his spells with Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town, before heading to Deepdale. Two clear aims when a player heads out on loan are to put in strong individual performances - and be part of a winning team. One of those boxes has been ticked more often than not so far. North End’s number 29 believes his game has progressed a lot this season, and now just wants to pick up more points.

“Yeah, with every game that comes I just feel like I am learning so much more,” Kesler-Hayden told the Lancashire Post. “From last season as well, I can see where I have improved. I have a loans team from Villa, where we go over the games and stuff - even from previous loans. I think the improvements from last season to now is drastic for myself and long may it continue.

“Hopefully, I can keep going from here and build on it. I think it works for both - winning games also brings attention and will make them aware of the team doing really well. But, also individual performance. For me, it is obviously first and foremost winning the game and how I can help the team to do that. Hopefully, we can get more wins on the board and it will look a lot better.”

One thing Kesler-Hayden has never done, for a variety of reasons, is spend the entire season on loan at one club. Aston Villa recalled him in January 2022, January 2023 and January 2024 - while the second half of the 2021/22 campaign was spent at MK Dons. Naturally, when a player is playing well and the January transfer window is around the corner, fear of other clubs looking can creep in. But, in the 22-year-old’s mind, Deepdale is where he wants to be through to the summer.

“Yeah, that is completely in my mind,” said Kesler-Hayden. “Just to stay here. I think sometimes you say: ‘Don’t change something that is working’. So yeah, I am building here and I am becoming a better player. Like I say, long may it continue.”

Villa is the club he has been at since a boy and Kesler-Hayden can only be inspired by Unai Emery’s work. The Spaniard has taken Villa into the Champions League and the bar is therefore as high as it’s ever been, for players like Kesler-Hayden to try and reach. The vision beyond this season is difficult for the defender, but he views all of that as even more motivation.

“I think it is tough,” said Kesler-Hayden. “Obviously, back at Villa there is loads of competition, so I think we will have to take that as it comes. Next season, pre-season, hopefully I will try to impress but we will see what happens. It is massive (what Unai Emery has done).

“I have been their throughout and it has never been in such a high position, in Europe and stuff like that. It is buzzing around that camp and everyone is really happy with how it’s going. To be a part of it would be nice, but obviously I am on my own path and to get there, I have to obviously work hard and improve.”