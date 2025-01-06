Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE signed the defender from Plymouth Argyle last week

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is delighted to have made Lewis Gibson his first signing of the January transfer window.

Last Friday the Lilywhites confirmed the capture of the Plymouth Argyle defender on a three-year contract. PNE triggered the centre-back’s release clause - which had reduced with the turn of the year - and reportedly fought off competition from Hull City and Stoke City.

Preston are said to have paid more than £1.5million to sign Gibson - who watched his new club’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United last weekend from the stands. Heckingbottom is now looking forward to working with the 24-year-old this week and hopes to play him in the FA Cup on Saturday - at home to Charlton.

"Left footed defender, who can play left of a three, middle of a three or one of the centre-backs if you play a four," said Heckingbottom. "He is comfortable in all of them. He really wants to achieve, do well, learn and get better.

“When I first came in he was mentioned by the recruitment guys and I had already seen quite a bit of him because I knew what he'd done last season - playing a big part in their progression if you like. I like his age, personality, profile and he has come here to improve.

“He will be pushed, worked hard and I am really glad to have him on board. He's comfortable on the ball, he can find a pass and he can talk as well - he's an organiser. He wasn't Plymouth captain for no reason so there are lots of plusses to his game which I think he adds to us.

“He's got a dead leg from his last game at Plymouth and when we scanned him for his medical you could see the bleed there. The next couple of days is just getting him fit and then hopefully he can train with us all week then get some game time."

After the New Year’s Day defeat to West Brom the PNE boss made clear his intention to bring defenders through the door. Gibson strengthens Heckingbottom’s options in the heart of defence but the manager had discussed wanting to bolster left back options - in order to move Aston Villa loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden over to the right more frequently. The defensive recruitment therefore hasn’t finished.

"I always want players!" said Heckingbottom. "No listen, Kaine has done great for us... I've started to see some real progression in him on that right side - as good as he has been on that left, he's been fantastic.

“People take him for granted, how good he is in transition when we lose the ball, his energy and how well he has defended. He has probably played more first team games at left back than right back, but I still think there is another gear to his game if we can get him on the right more often."