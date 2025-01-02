Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer window is now open for PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is targeting defensive additions in the January transfer window.

It will be his first full window as boss at Deepdale, having been appointed in late August. The one summer signing in defence was Kaine Kesler-Hayden - who has been a regular in the PNE starting XI during his loan spell from Aston Villa so far.

After conceding three ‘shocking’ goals in Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to West Brom, Heckingbottom was asked if he’d like to bolster his back line. The response was firm and he hopes recruitment in that area of the pitch could help get even more out of star man Kesler-Hayden

"Yeah, for the balance," said Heckingbottom. "You can see we have been stretched a lot. Both wing-backs... Kaine has played most of his games on the left and I still would love to see him on the right more, when the game needs it.

“You see when he gets in behind; today he put a great ball in with his left foot but I know he has got more quality in his right foot. So yeah, lots of things to help us improve in the last few months.”

North End are not short of numbers in defence although wide men Brad Potts and Robbie Brady are both currently injured. In the centre, Jordan Storey has just extended his contract until 2028 while Liam Lindsay, Jack Whatmough, Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes have all been fit of late - albeit the latter did miss the trip to West Brom through illness. Heckingbottom doesn’t believe he needs to reduce those numbers in the form of players sales, in order to recruit in January.

"No, but there would be if there are opportunities,” said Heckingbottom. “Sometimes it’s hard in January. If there’s no substantial money coming in which benefits us then there is no point and we wait until the summer when it's easier to do. The more money we could generate, the more I could do with the squad."