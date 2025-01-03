Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A first signing of the January transfer window for PNE

Preston North End have announced the signed Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson.

It’s stated that the Lilywhites have paid a ‘seven figure fee’ to land the 24-year-old - who has put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale. Argyle say that the transfer fee ‘meets a pre-existing clause in the player’s deal.’

Gibson joined Argyle from Everton in the summer of 2023 and went on to make 63 appearances for the Pilgrims. He previously had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Reading, Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

He told in-house media: “I'm delighted. It's been a whirlwind 24-48 hours but I'm really happy to be here. I’m really excited for the challenge and I can’t wait to get going. I feel like the club over the years has been a very stable Championship club.

“It's a project now where I want to take it to the next level and try break into the top six and potentially ahead. I've got real excitement and a real fire in the belly about getting going. I can’t wait to get out there, especially at home, playing in front of the home fans to show them what I can do.”

Gibson has taken the number 19 shirt at PNE and it’s said that he could make his debut in the FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic next weekend - implying the defender won’t feature in the Championship clash with Oxford United this Saturday.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “Lewis is a really good defender who we’re delighted to have been able to bring in. We’ve beaten a few clubs to his signature so I think he’s excited about what he’s walking into here and likewise we’re excited to add him to our squad.

“He’s a player who the fans will quickly see is very capable with the ball at his feet, but he’s also someone who just loves to defend and he’s shown that he can do that to a high level in the Championship.”