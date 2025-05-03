Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Milutin Osmajic and Emil Riis were on the score sheet in Saturday’s draw

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom gave credit to his players as they drew 2-2 at Bristol City on the final day, and avoided relegation.

The Lilywhites headed into the final day of the season at risk of the drop but finished in 20th spot - level on points with Derby County in 19th. PNE were two-nil up after an hour at Ashton Gate, courtesy of goals from Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic.

But the home side hit back through Ross McCrorie’s five-minute brace, with Liam Manning’s men securing a place in the play-offs come full-time. For Heckingbottom, it brings to an end his first season at Deepdale. He was disappointed to throw away two points but also delighted to remain in the division.

Reflecting post-match, the PNE boss said: “I'm really pleased with the performance. A bit like Plymouth - had three shots on target, scored two goals - Bristol have had two shots on target and scored two goals. That's one of the reasons in this last block we've suffered a bit. The performance was really strong and I felt we controlled the game without the ball, really, and then Emile and Milly were always a threat. We knew we'd have more space here playing away, with Bristol and how they play.

“So, yeah, I was really proud of the performance, just really disappointed with the goals. I felt at the start of the second half we totally controlled it again. We were really comfortable. Just the goal, Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) makes a fantastic run one end and then recovers back in, but leaves his area, goes to the edge of the box and leaves McCrorie’s spare unmarked.

“Then that gives them a bit of momentum, a bit of energy. They hit the bar from outside the box and then again, McCrorie gets inside Kaine. I am not picking on Kaine, he's been fantastic, and I've just said to him there that his loan for us has been great for him and for us. He's gone on another level and he'll learn again from that, but it is those moments and they're the only two blips really.

“I thought (the away fans) were amazing today. I spoke about it in the week... the anxiousness is going to come, but don't just turn up and be watching your phone; turn up and get behind the team. They were brilliant today and they did that. It would’ve been nice to be on the pitch afterwards with the players and the fans, but yeah, I'm getting used to sitting up there now. You've got to celebrate; I would never allow us to, as a group, as a club while I am here, not celebrate achievements. We were in the mire. I think people switched off when we got knocked out of the FA Cup in the quarter-final.

“Everyone said we were safe... we've had good cup runs, but we still had games to play and fight for. As we got dragged into it, the realisation came, the adrenaline came and that's what I've been really pleased with this week. We never want to be in that position, but to play for things at the end of the season, it's a different kind of anxiety, nerves, and you've got to deliver. There'll be lots of players who've not experienced that yet. It's much better at the top than it is at the bottom, but you've still got to deliver under some big pressure and I felt we did that. We were good through the week, so we'll be better for that.”

Praise for Ryan Ledson

Heckingbottom made one change to his team on the day, with Ryan Ledson coming in for Stefan Thordarson - who dropped to the bench. It is likely the number 18’s last match for PNE, after seven years of service. His contract is up in the summer and it has been reported that he will be moving on to pastures new. Ledson was one of the stronger performers on the day and if it is to be his farewell, there can be plenty of pride in the Preston manager’s eyes.

“Yeah, everyone knows what I think of him as a lad and a player,” said Heckingbottom. “He's a great guy, little bits of experience and, like I said, I wanted us to be strong without the ball and almost create moments in transition, which worked well. He's good at that and he manages the game well, whether he wins free kicks, his roles when we're defending, set plays, so yeah, I think we got the team right today. It was nice to have Ledo back because with Ledo carrying an injury as well, and Robbie (Brady) also carrying a knock... it's harsh on Steffy, but they needed to start.

“I couldn't be having them on the bench, then bring them on and take them off, because you're wasting a sub. When we've not got many bodies, that would have been an error, so we had to start with that team. We knew where Steffy and Sam were likely to be playing, and then we had options as well if we were chasing the game. We knew what we were going to be doing, so I was pleased with him and the rest of them.”

