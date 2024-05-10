Preston North End faithful's majority verdict on the six out of contract players as retained list awaited
Preston North End captain Alan Browne is the one out of contract player most supporters would like to keep this summer.
In total, six players see their deals expire at Deepdale. Browne, as has been well documented, has a contract offer on the table from Preston and manager Ryan Lowe claimed the Irishman’s deadline for a decision was this Wednesday. Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer, Ben Woodburn and Lewis Leigh - who is out on loan at Crewe - are also in their final few weeks.
An exit for Bauer is expected, while game time was limited for the other senior players. But, what do the North End fans think? We asked you for your views on the season, last summer, upcoming transfer window, Lowe and much more in our big supporter survey - the full results of which will be published on our website next week.
The 2024 retained list is anticipated sooner rather than later, though - and after almost 1,300 votes, we can see who fans want to see stick around. 89 per cent of voters would keep the club captain, with youngster Leigh receiving the strongest backing after that. More than 30 per cent of voters would retain the midfielder.
Cunningham, who started seven games last season and made 12 appearances in total, is a player 21 per cent of voters are happy to keep. Some supporters feel Bauer has been hard done by, with 11 per cent feeling he still has a part to play. Five per cent of voters would keep Evans, who made 17 appearances in total, while 3 per cent feel Woodburn should stay.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.