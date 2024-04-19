Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says Patrick Bauer is fit and available, but not part of the first team plans at Deepdale.

The German centre-back - signed in the summer of 2019 - has had very limited game time over the last two seasons. Bauer has started seven games, with 10 appearances made across the last couple of campaigns. He has featured just twice this season - starting the EFL Cup game against Salford City, in August, and coming on as a substitute at Ipswich Town, in October.

Bauer put pen-to-paper on a new contract until 2024, one month after Lowe’s arrival in December 2021. That offer was honoured by the new PNE boss, who played the defender regularly in the first five months of his tenure. But, the German - who has made more than 100 appearances for North End - is now heading for the exit door, having been free to leave on loan back in January.

“Yeah, Patrick has been fit and training, all season,” said Lowe. “Obviously, Patrick was told that, in no uncertain terms but in the nicest possible way, that we’ve got our squad, got the players and - barring any major injuries to the back lads - he wouldn’t be considered for the squad. He has travelled with us a few times and been in the squad, but we haven’t used him. He has been told he can look for a new club and move on, but he’s been a breath of fresh air.