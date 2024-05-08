Preston North End’s retained list should be published this week, with the futures of six players to be learned.
Manager Ryan Lowe, next month, will enter his sixth transfer window as PNE boss - having already suggested he may need to wheel and deal in the market. Ali McCann, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts both extended their deals last season, but when does every player’s contract run until?
1. 2024 out of contract
Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Ben Woodburn, Patrick Bauer (option), Lewis Leigh
2. Out of contract 2025
Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Will Keane, Liam Lindsay, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady, Kian Best, Josh Seary, Kian Taylor, Finlay Cross-Adair, Kitt Nelson
3. Out of contract 2026
Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Layton Stewart, Noah Mawene, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, James Pradic
4. Out of contract 2027
Mads Frokjaer, Ali McCann, Milutin Osmajic
