When every Preston North End contract expires as retained list and Alan Browne decision imminent

Six PNE players could leave upon the expiry of their contracts this summer

By George Hodgson
Published 8th May 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 09:54 BST

Preston North End’s retained list should be published this week, with the futures of six players to be learned.

Manager Ryan Lowe, next month, will enter his sixth transfer window as PNE boss - having already suggested he may need to wheel and deal in the market. Ali McCann, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts both extended their deals last season, but when does every player’s contract run until?

We take a look, below.

1. 2024 out of contract

2. Out of contract 2025

3. Out of contract 2026

4. Out of contract 2027

