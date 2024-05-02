Ryan Lowe with Greg Cunningham

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe will inform out-of-contract players about their immediate futures on Sunday.

A handful of players see their deals expire this summer. One of those is club captain, Alan Browne, who has been offered fresh terms at Deepdale. Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Ben Woodburn, Patrick Bauer and Lewis Leigh are also up in June.

Lowe would like an answer from his captain next week, but the other members of the squad will learn whether they are being kept, or released, after Saturday’s away game at West Brom.

“It’s all tough, but as I say, we’ve got to do the right things for the football club,” said Lowe. “For us to move on, there are players who will move on and stay. It is never personal, just a case of doing what you have to do. We have to use the money that’s going out, to bring other players in and other targets - freshen it up and that’s certainly what we’ll be looking to do.”

On Browne, Lowe added: “He’s been offered a contract, verbally and in writing, and he’s got until Wednesday to tell us. So, that is when the season finishes and we’ll respect Al’s decision. I am not going to push him and I am not going to speak to him about it. He knows where we stand.