Opta's new final Championship 1-24 after Preston North End beat Middlesbrough and Burnley hold Leeds United
Preston North End are very much looking up rather than down after back-to-back wins.
The Lilywhites have won their last two matches 2-1, with three points picked up at Watford last Tuesday before Middlesbrough were seen off at Deepdale. Milutin Osmajic scored both goals at Vicarage Road while Stefan Thordarson and Emil Riis got on the score sheet versus Boro.
Elsewhere in the division, Monday night saw Burnley and Leeds United play out a goalless draw - the Clarets’ ninth of the campaign - at Turf Moor. Portsmouth and Swansea City were both thrashed 5-1 by West Brom and Norwich City, respectively.
Hull City stunned Sheffield United last Friday with their 3-0 win at Bramall Lane, while former PNE boss Alex Neil picked up his first win at Millwall - who edged Luton Town 1-0 away from home. Plymouth Argyle produced late drama at Sunderland to take a point while there was a huge win for Cardiff City.
All campaign, football data experts Opta have been updating their expected current table as well as predicted final standings. After the latest round of second tier fixtures below is how Opta forecast the division ending up...
Opta’s predicted final Championship table
- Leeds United - 93
- Burnley - 89
- Sheffield United - 87
- Sunderland - 82
- West Brom - 71
- Middlesbrough - 70
- Blackburn Rovers - 65
- Sheffield Wednesday - 65
- Bristol City - 65
- Norwich City - 64
- Watford - 63
- Coventry City - 62
- Preston North End - 59
- QPR - 58
- Millwall - 56
- Oxford United - 55
- Swansea City - 54
- Hull City - 51
- Portsmouth - 51
- Cardiff City - 49
- Stoke City - 49
- Derby County - 46
- Luton Town - 44
- Plymouth Argyle - 39
