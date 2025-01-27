Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest Championship transfer chat involving Preston North End, Hull City, Coventry City and others

Here are your Monday transfer headlines from across the Championship.

Small speculation addressed

South London Press sports editor, Richard Cawley, has reported Charlton Athletic have received no contact from Preston North End regarding Thierry Small. Over the weekend the Lilywhites werePreston North End 'chasing' ex-Everton man who recently shone at Deepdale and is out of contract soon"> linked with a summer swoop for the 20-year-old, who caught the eye in the FA Cup clash at Deepdale earlier this month. Small is out of contract at The Valley this summer and a compensation fee, due to his age, would need to be agreed between the two clubs - in the event he rejects a new Charlton contract.

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Tigers to win Barry race

Louie Barry is reportedly on his way to Hull City for the rest of the season. Aston Villa recalled him from a successful second loan spell with Stockport County in late December. A whole host of Championship clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old - including Middlesbrough, Derby County, Leeds United and Sheffield United. But, it’s stated that direct talks between the Villa and Hull owners were held and that a medical is pencilled in for Barry this week. His arrival would be a further boost to the Tigers’ attacking ranks, after Joe Gelhardt - who was linked with PNE - arrived on loan from Leeds United recently.

Attacking reinforcement for Rovers?

Blackburn Rovers are being linked with a successful swoop for Cesena forward Augustus Kargbo, ahead of Friday night’s derby against Preston. Kargbo was mentioned as a target for Blackburn in the summer and interest has resurfaced, with recent reports of a £675,000 bid. The Serie B striker, who can play across the front line, is out of contract in 2026 but - according to reports in Italy - asked for the bid to be accepted. The Sierra Leone international has five goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season.

Sky Blues swoop for Swans star

According to reports, Coventry City are pushing to sign Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes in a permanent deal. The 29-year-old is under contract with the Swans until 2027 but said to be open to the West Midlands move. It’s suggested by the BBC that the Sky Blues have seen a couple of bids rejected by Swansea - whom Grimes has made 333 appearances for. A ‘significant pay rise’ is said to be on the table for him should he link up with Frank Lampard’s side. Coventry provide the final test of February for PNE as the Lilywhites head there on the 22nd.