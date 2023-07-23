Preston North End transfers: Defender on radar, target spotted

Preston North End are busy preparing for the start of the new Championship season. The Lilywhites beat Aberdeen 2-0 at home in their latest friendly.

Ryan Lowe’s side take on Bristol City away in their opening fixture of the 2023/24 campaign. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Target spotted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per LiverpoolWorld, Preston target Tom Cannon was spotted at Deepdale on Saturday. He was in the stands as Lowe’s men ran out winners against the Scottish Premiership side. The striker spent the second-half of last term on loan with the Lancashire outfit and is wanted back.

Defender on radar

The Lilywhites are being linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa. Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the former Wolves man has emerged on the radar in this transfer window. He has played for the Owls since 2018 and has made 135 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions to date, finding the net on five occasions.

Winger finds new club

Former winger Aiden McGeady has joined Ayr United on a free transfer following his exit from Hibernian. The 37-year-old, who is an ex-Republic of Ireland international, was on the books at Preston during the 2016/17 season on loan from Everton and scored eight goals in 35 outings.

He has moved to the Scottish Championship on a two-year deal and has also become the Honest Men’s new Technical Manager. Their boss Lee Bullen has told their website: “It’s great for us to bring a player of Aiden’s experience and quality to Ayr United. We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad