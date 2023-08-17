Preston North End new boy Will Keane has made a positive impression so far this season. The Lilywhites swooped to sign him from Wigan Athletic earlier this summer.

He has scored in both of their league fixtures this term against Bristol City and Sunderland. Ryan Lowe’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Preston brought in the former Manchester United and Hull City man to give them more competition and depth up front. He has revealed he has been working on his mindset over recent years to help him find the net on the pitch.

Keane has told the club website: “Goals are the most important thing to me; I want to go into every game scoring. I’d rather have a not-great game and score a goal, because that’s the cherry on top. That’s what ultimately I know I’ll be judged on.

“I’ve realised especially over the past couple of years you have to find different ways of scoring goals and that’s what I’ve been able to do since the last time I was here.

“I’ve worked a lot on my mental toughness and the psychological aspect of it, keeping that positivity and belief in myself to keep going and telling myself the chances are going to come if I keep getting in the right positions.

“I’ve worked with someone privately like a psychologist type – a bit more alternative than a typical psychologist – but working with him has got me in the best frame of mind that I possibly could. That’s definitely a big reason why I’ve had a successful couple of years.”

He scored 12 goals in the last campaign for Wigan which wasn’t a bad return considering they ended up getting relegated to League One. The Republic of Ireland international, who has four caps under his belt, was a key player at the DW Stadium but decided to leave for a fresh start.