Preston North End boss on club's gesture to Morecambe fans for Leicester City clash

PNE’s first home game of the season is against Leicester City on Saturday

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom was pleased to see Morecambe season ticket holders offered free entry to Deepdale on Saturday.

It has been an incredibly uncertain few months for the Shrimps, who were relegated to the National League last season. The future of Morecambe has been in serious doubt, with owner Jason Whittingham urged to sell the club.

Positive news did surface this week, with it confirmed that a takeover deal has been agreed between owners Bond Group and prospective buyers Panjab Warriors. That would save the Shrimps, who are currently suspended from the league.

In light of Morecambe’s early fixtures being postponed, North End announced last week that they are inviting season ticket holders to attend this Saturday’s home match against Leicester City, free of charge.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire Sport, Heckingbottom said: “I think it shows a recognition of what a lot of people, and I think the majority of people - certainly football fans who go to games and who are attached particularly to their local teams - feel about football and what shouldn't be lost, because it is getting lost a little bit at the minute.

“It is the part of the community. Any football fan who's grown up supporting a club, particularly a local club or attending games, understands where that football club fits in within the town, the city and within people's lives. At the top end, that's sort of lost a little bit because the people investing in football aren't doing it for that reason.

“And certainly, media, marketing football globally, for TV and for an entertainment business is not considering that. But there's always a knock-on effect of decisions and people chasing things. That's what I always think about, the communities and the fans, so I really like the gesture.

“I think there's been one or two more gestures from other local teams, which is great. I don't know the ins and outs of the deal and what's gone wrong but usually, I always think there's a way that things like this can be avoided... I do. That's the sad thing, because there's a lot of people who care about the club who are probably getting affected.”

Joint Statement on Morecambe

Published on the club’s website, it read: ‘Panjab Warriors and Bond Group Investments Ltd are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached in principle for the transfer of majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club Ltd.

‘Following constructive discussions and a shared commitment to securing the future of the club, both parties have agreed to a structured settlement that ensures a smooth and fair transition.

‘This agreement reflects the willingness of both sides to compromise in the best interests of Morecambe FC, its supporters, and the wider community. It paves the way for continued stability and a positive future both on and off the pitch.

‘Final legal documentation will now be prepared, with immediate steps being taken to inform key stakeholders, including the National League and the club’s management team.

‘Both Panjab Warriors and Bond Group would like to thank all parties involved for their patience and support during this process, and we look forward to a new chapter in the club’s history.

‘Bond Group Investments adds: ‘We would like to thank all of the staff at the Club for their forbearance and can only apologise for the stress this has caused.

‘In particular I would like to thank Rob, Derek, Oliver and Martin for their continued professional conduct and support throughout this process and also their support for the staff and the Community. I would hope that the Shrimps Fans can now give their full support to the Club and it’s journey ahead.’

